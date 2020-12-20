Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bright Mountain Media in a report released on Tuesday, December 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bright Mountain Media’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 503.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Mountain Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:BMTM opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Bright Mountain Media has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

