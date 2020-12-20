Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

