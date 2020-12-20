Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Synopsys by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $255.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,586 shares of company stock worth $6,835,576 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.64.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

