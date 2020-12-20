Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.07 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $1,292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $413,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 16.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $134.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.