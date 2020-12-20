Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,961,035. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $168.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

