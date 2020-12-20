Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after acquiring an additional 525,219 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after acquiring an additional 416,766 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 283,977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,512,000 after acquiring an additional 185,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $126,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. BidaskClub cut CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

