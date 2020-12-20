Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 93,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

CMS opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

