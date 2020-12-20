Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRBP. Roth Capital cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 327.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRBP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,594,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,942. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

