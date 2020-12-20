Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report sales of $341.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $370.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

CFR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $224,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.