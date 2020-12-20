Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.83 Million

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce sales of $525.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.00 million and the lowest is $491.20 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $969.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,778,935. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 416.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.