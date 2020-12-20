Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce sales of $525.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.00 million and the lowest is $491.20 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $969.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,778,935. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 416.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

