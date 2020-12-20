Brokerages Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Million

Analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report $4.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $8.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 million to $8.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.23 million, with estimates ranging from $15.32 million to $17.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 124.23% and a negative net margin of 313.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of SRAX opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SRAX as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

