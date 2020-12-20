Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce sales of $27.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.27 billion and the highest is $27.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $28.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $117.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.59 billion to $117.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $112.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $111.96 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.08. 28,954,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,484,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

