Brokerages Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of SFBS opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $26,300.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,279,928.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,709,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 385,740 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 137,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

