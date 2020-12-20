Brokerages Set Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target at $9.75

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 241,158 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 817,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 538.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $541.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

