Brokerages Set China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ZNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNH opened at $31.31 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.66.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

