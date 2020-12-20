Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT at $11.45

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

