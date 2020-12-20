Brokerages Set Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) PT at $30.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

EIGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.