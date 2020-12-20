Brokerages Set Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) PT at €102.88

Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €102.88 ($121.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENX shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) stock opened at €90.15 ($106.06) on Tuesday. Euronext N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a fifty-two week high of €61.35 ($72.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €93.74.

Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

