Brokerages Set MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) PT at $33.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

MGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MGTX stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 3,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $59,834.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,415,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,279,188.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $124,395.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,912 shares of company stock worth $857,405. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 19.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 165.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 27.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.