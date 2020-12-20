Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT at €168.00

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €169.47 ($199.37).

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €153.38 ($180.45) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €139.62. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €186.84 ($219.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.