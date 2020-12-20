Brokers Set Expectations for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWX. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CWX stock opened at C$7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$562.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$7.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.17.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$472.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$437.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

