Bruce Allan Johnson Sells 6,750 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $300,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bruce Allan Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Bruce Allan Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 124.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 168.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

