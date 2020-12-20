Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.95

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.95 and last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 6484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 185.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $72,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

