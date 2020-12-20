Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.40. 367,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $606.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

