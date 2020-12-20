BTIG Research Increases Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $58.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE ESNT opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.38. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,993,000 after acquiring an additional 958,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 167.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,889,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,351,000 after buying an additional 3,061,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,251,000 after buying an additional 128,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.