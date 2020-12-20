C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $4.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the highest is $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $15.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $17.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

