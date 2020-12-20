CACHE Gold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $129,124.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $129,124.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $60.68 or 0.00257368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00374237 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025944 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,904 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold.

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.