Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.37

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.37 and last traded at $128.35, with a volume of 5895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,588 shares of company stock worth $17,462,459 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,139,000 after acquiring an additional 837,752 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 647,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 145.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 948,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,027,000 after buying an additional 561,664 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

