Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Sells $115,875.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Truist increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

