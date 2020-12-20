CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.32.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in CalAmp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CalAmp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 69,488 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in CalAmp by 33.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 339,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $339.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

