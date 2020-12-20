Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $72.08 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. National Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.