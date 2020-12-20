California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,692 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after buying an additional 310,114 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,220,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,670,000 after buying an additional 45,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after buying an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $135.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.49 and a beta of 0.94.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

