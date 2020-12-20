California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,269 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Huntsman worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huntsman by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Huntsman by 14.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 452,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 376.1% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. Truist increased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

