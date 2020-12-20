California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $777,194.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $121,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.04. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

