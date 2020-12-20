California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,501 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $66,000.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

