California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,547 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Redfin worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDFN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $78.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,652 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

