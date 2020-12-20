Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Camping World alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Camping World by 57.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,601,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWH opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.51.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.