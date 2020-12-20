Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Receives GBX 78.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 78.71 ($1.03).

CPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

LON:CPI traded down GBX 1.34 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 39.59 ($0.52). 21,681,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,935,689. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 176.55 ($2.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £660.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.80.

About Capita plc (CPI.L)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

