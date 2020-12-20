Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,690.00

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,690 ($61.28) and last traded at GBX 4,660.50 ($60.89), with a volume of 9371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,660 ($60.88).

The company has a market capitalization of £542.64 million and a PE ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,579.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,502.53.

In other news, insider Jean Matterson acquired 2,500 shares of Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £114,450 ($149,529.66).

About Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

