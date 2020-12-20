Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,873,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 103,993 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,793 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 81,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.21 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capitol Federal Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.