Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $323.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 11,150 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,244 shares of company stock valued at $135,053. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 106.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 317,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,926 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 82,436 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 124,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 69,142 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

