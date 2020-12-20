Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 794 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pluralsight were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pluralsight by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 43.9% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 24.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 10.0% in the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ PS opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

