Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in State Street were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 99.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 94,847 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2,503.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in State Street by 60.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 24,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

