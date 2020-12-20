Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 33,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $6,164,490.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,915,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 11,395 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,423.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,220,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,100 shares of company stock worth $39,942,439. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.09 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

