Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ingredion by 122.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 123.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

