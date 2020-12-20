Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 298 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after acquiring an additional 192,678 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,827,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $24,979,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

LAD opened at $284.37 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $310.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.91.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.