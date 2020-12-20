Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Avista by 3,067.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after buying an additional 4,706,505 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after acquiring an additional 572,431 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,035,000 after acquiring an additional 260,482 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,473,000 after acquiring an additional 96,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 72,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NYSE AVA opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

