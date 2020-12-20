Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $45.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

