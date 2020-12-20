Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Sells $35,439.04 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04.

Paul Donald Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Donald Elliott sold 601 shares of Carriage Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $17,939.85.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,515 shares of Carriage Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $44,722.80.

Carriage Services stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carriage Services by 525.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

