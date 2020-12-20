Carry (CRE) Achieves Market Cap of $12.56 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Carry token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $177,664.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00055460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00365586 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025619 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,948,497,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,160,447,392 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

